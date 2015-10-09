vanillashake

FOMA TV — Logo

vanillashake
vanillashake
  • Save
FOMA TV — Logo gif art logo typography tv motion fluid identity branding miami wynwood
Download color palette

FOMA tv, an abbreviation for “Fear Of Missing Art,” is a tv show that sheds light on the underground art scene.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
vanillashake
vanillashake

More by vanillashake

View profile
    • Like