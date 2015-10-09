Alex Collins

Spruce Springsteen & Jack Pine

Spruce Springsteen & Jack Pine spruce wood design model simple pastels fine art installation 3d
We call our product & engineering pit "the Forest", so I decided to make a couple of trees for the office. Who knows, maybe they'll start multiplying.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
