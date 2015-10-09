Rick Pinchera

I love Pie t-shirt

I love Pie t-shirt merch cotton bureau love heart pie t-shirt
I am thrilled to announce my first Cotton Bureau t-shirt is live and available for the next 2 weeks.

Check it out and tell your pie-loving friends!
https://cottonbureau.com/products/i-love-pie

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
