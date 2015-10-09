vanillashake

Edna Brener — Stamp

Edna Brener — Stamp nutrition happy live coach health natural tagline logo symbol seal stamp graphic
Download color palette

Edna's symbol is composed of her initials — which take the shape of a piece of fruit, a drop of water and a heart — symbolizing the core elements of health and well-being.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
