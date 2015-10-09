Handdrawn honey logo

Lara Bispinck

I've drawn a honey logo for a German beekeeper.
The label production has already begun and I'm so excited how the finished honey jar will look!

The honey collected by the bees in summer is called "Sommertracht" whereas the honey collected from springflowers is referred to as "Frühtracht".

