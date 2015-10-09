Dave Valentino

Button Animation

Button Animation label interactive nickelodeon ux ui animation button webdesign
Button animation design for Nickelodeon.

Check out the full animation here:
http://www.nick.co.uk/_/code-it/

Code by: Sas Stevens

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
