Santa Driving A Futuristic Sleigh - Vector Illustration

Santa Driving A Futuristic Sleigh - Vector Illustration
Vector illustration with Cartoon Santa Claus driving a futuristic sleigh. Sleigh has just upgraded to the new model that has 1000 reindeer power :).
Format: vector Ai, Eps + HQ Jpg and Transparent PNG. You also get the lineart (you can use it for coloring).
Buy from http://crtv.mk/j0M8L

