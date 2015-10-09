Seth Chinnis
BioLite

Join the BioLite Team

Seth Chinnis
BioLite
Seth Chinnis for BioLite
  • Save
Join the BioLite Team brooklyn designer biolite hiring
Download color palette

Yeah that's right. An outdoor company. In Brooklyn. And we're hiring a Visual Designer to join our team and help us build all things BioLite.

Digital, print, interactive, environmental...we do it all out of our office in Dumbo so we're looking for someone who thrives on variety and is pumped to work for a company with roots in the outdoors and a mission to bring energy to emerging markets worldwide.

Check out the full post here.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
BioLite
BioLite

More by BioLite

View profile
    • Like