Shane McCleery

Shane McCleery
Monogram color varient edge block m s texture vector logo rebrand monogram
Working on a personal rebrand. Thought simple monogram was the way to go. Way too many varients, but I think I like this one the best. Playing around with Adobe's capture app for some custom textures.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
