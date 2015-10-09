Justeen Lee

A Retouch on Google Drive

A quick retouch on Google Drive earlier this year.

According to a survey I conducted, the download function is one of the frequently performed tasks, but it's not one of the prominent functions on the top menu item. Thus, I have modified the menu and included the download function there.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
