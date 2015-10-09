Ivan Jovanić

Icebreak App

Icebreak App android ios app logo
Logo for the Icebreak App, launch set for Early 2016.

The app connects people nearby via Bluetooth, so the client wanted a logo with the Bluetooth symbol and pieces of broken ice :)

/// late 2015

