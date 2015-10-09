🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
As a side project, I developed Airloom, a digital bead loom for Mac. This app helps to speed up bracelet design & makes it easier to weave your designs by offering a handy reference mode. Download for free at http://maxsteenbergen.com/airloom or at http://gewoonvrolijk.nl/airloom
Mostly targeted at people who like doing arts & crafts (like my girlfriend), an audience that is strangely enough not all that well catered to by us app makers.