Paulo Rasera

Mascot

Paulo Rasera
Paulo Rasera
  • Save
Mascot chubby mascot fox
Download color palette

A tiny chubby fox that I'm working on.
Inspired by a character that I saw on Sam Daley profile.

9934355bba10634c14617b9e7af851a5
Rebound of
Fox character concept
By Sam Daley
View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Paulo Rasera
Paulo Rasera
User Experience Designer at Amazon

More by Paulo Rasera

View profile
    • Like