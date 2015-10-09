Isaac Taracks

Jack Daniel's Ad

Jack Daniel's Ad cinema 4d cinema4d alcohol 3d ad
This was the first project I did for my 3D Modeling class. The assignment was to use the lathe tool to make a bottle and put a label on it. I wanted to use this as an opportunity to try and make an ad design. I made the liquid using mettaball and cloners. The bottle was made with the lathe tool and some extrusion.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
