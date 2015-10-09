🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Today we have for you a a set of 53 free kitchen icons that will work in a variety of restaurant or food branding projects. All linear icons are fully scalable vectors in AI format. This freebie was created by Wojciech Zasina.
Free download: http://goo.gl/YT8MPN
