forgraphic™

Free Kitchen Icons

forgraphic™
forgraphic™
  • Save
Free Kitchen Icons kitchen download restaurant linear freebie logo identity stationery branding food icon free
Download color palette

Today we have for you a a set of 53 free kitchen icons that will work in a variety of restaurant or food branding projects. All linear icons are fully scalable vectors in AI format. This freebie was created by Wojciech Zasina.

Free download: http://goo.gl/YT8MPN

Follow Us:
www.behance.net/forgraphic
www.facebook.com/forgraphic
www.twitter.com/forgraphic
www.instagram.com/forgraphic

forgraphic™
forgraphic™

More by forgraphic™

View profile
    • Like