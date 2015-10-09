Jordan Barber

The 86

The 86 vfs vancouver tagline logo branding
The 86 is a modern hotel with an on site distillery downstairs and a five star restaurant on the top floor. It draws on the history of Gastown (Vancouver,BC) while encouraging customers to indulge in the cultural hub of today.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
