Creative Tim

Dashboard Login Page

Creative Tim
Creative Tim
  • Save
Dashboard Login Page coloured template bootstrap admin freebie dashboard
Download color palette

Here is a preview of the login page for Light Bootstrap Dashboard PRO (which will be released soon :D ).

Don't forget to check the free version here -> http://demos.creative-tim.com/light-bootstrap-dashboard

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Creative Tim
Creative Tim
Fully Coded UI Tools to create web and mobile apps

More by Creative Tim

View profile
    • Like