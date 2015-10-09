MUTI

Australia

Australia cricket fish koala surf shrimp prawn australia design icon flat vector illustration
Crop from one of our t-shirt designs for Uniqlo's Omiyage range.

See them all here: http://on.be.net/1VJgE6k

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
