" First share " file shareing Dashboard UI Design

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
" First share " is a file sharing web interface design. It's done in pure flat design method also a little touch of material design. i try my best to avoid all kind of design related problem issus but if you find any problem just let me know what you think about it ? Make a comment below.
For better view check @2x or press 'Z' button and press 'L' if you like.
The Full Project is here and you are welcome to visit :)
Batter view on behance