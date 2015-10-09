Creanncy 👸

Hello!
Sometimes when I have a little free time (If I do not play in WOT ;) between projects, i am still working on Ui KIT.
I need more chocolates....bbrrr... free time, of course!

Have a nice weekend!

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
