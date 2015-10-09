We're Hiring

Shweta Verma

We're on the hunt for some outstanding design talent to join us fine folks at Riva.

We are growing and need strong designers with skills in both mobile and web. If you love getting your hands dirty with difficult design problems, this is for you. Read more here and hit us up if you'd like to join the family :)

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
