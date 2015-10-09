Continuous Touch Menu

Kamil Kołodziejczyk
Here is a concept for the drawer menu interaction.

Moving it to the bottom of the screen was an idea for making it more convenient to use on bigger smartphones. That in turn inspired me to add a way to switch between views with one fluid motion :)

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
