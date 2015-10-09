Logo machine

Blipper

Logo machine
Logo machine
  • Save
Blipper b letter round logo exchange bubbles circle logo
Download color palette

Logo for exchange service for creative people. Blip-blip!

http://logomachine.net/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Logo machine
Logo machine
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Logo machine

View profile
    • Like