Patch – Search Filters Animation

Patch – Search Filters Animation
Patch has been featured on the App Store as best new app! 😎

After launching Patch 1.0, I've been playing around a lot with how we can improve the search experience for the second generation product. After a lot testing, this is map based view proved most intuitive for our users.

