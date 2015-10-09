Nick Lowry

The Ocean and Moon

Nick Lowry
Nick Lowry
  • Save
The Ocean and Moon illustration inktober moon and ocean pen and ink ink wave moon face face moon moon ocean
Download color palette

The Ocean (line wave pattern created for an inktober sketch) and The Moon (another inktober sketch done with stippling and a broken look) edited together in post production. Both are done with a fine point pen.

Nick Lowry
Nick Lowry

More by Nick Lowry

View profile
    • Like