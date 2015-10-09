Kevin Clark

Climate - Weather app for Apple Watch

Climate - Weather app for Apple Watch
I absolutely hate the default Weather app for Apple Watch, so I decided to design and build my own. It's currently in beta and I would love some beta testers.

If you're interested, please send me your email address.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
