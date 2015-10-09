Justin Ellis

The Love Bug - Thorndyke Special

Justin Ellis
Justin Ellis
Hire Me
  • Save
The Love Bug - Thorndyke Special vehicle worn stripe automobile race black yellow car star movie herbie
Download color palette

Introducing the Love Bug series of Star Cars! We begin with the villain's race car that we see in the film. The Thorndyke Special (as it's referred to in the film is an early 60's Apollo 3500 (definitely worth looking up). Let me know what you think!

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Justin Ellis
Justin Ellis
Born-Again Believer - Print / Logo / T-Shirt Designer
Hire Me

More by Justin Ellis

View profile
    • Like