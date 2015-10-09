Katerina Sonntagova

Franklin & Roxy

Katerina Sonntagova
Katerina Sonntagova
  • Save
Franklin & Roxy sketch illustration dogs sleepy
Download color palette

I feel a bit sleepy myself (it's Friday, so it's allowed!), so I decided to have some fun and make new paper print of our lazy dogs. This is one of the first sketches.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 9, 2015
Katerina Sonntagova
Katerina Sonntagova

More by Katerina Sonntagova

View profile
    • Like