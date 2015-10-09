Alex Magill

Raven

Raven illustration
Playing with ink (and digital re-touching) - I do a lot of vector drawing, so it's both nice and a little unnerving to swap across to messy, un-undoable ink.

Posted on Oct 9, 2015
