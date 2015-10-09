Tinycons Preview

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey guys and gals!
I just wanted to post a little preview for the new Tinycons set I've been working on, this set is currently being designed at 64px however I will be working on smaller sizes and simplifying the set to mould with those sizes. Super excited about this whole thing :) can't wait to get the store up and running. I'd love it if you'd follow my progress and sign up to the store newsletter for updates and some wicked deals.
Thanks you lovely lot!
Vic