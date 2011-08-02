Tyler Corbett

Personal Logo Mark

Personal Logo Mark personal logo ctc glyph gold gilded wrought metal logo mark
Here's the full color version of my personal logo. I wanted a smooth metal look, and this is the result. Suggestions are welcome, as always. :)

