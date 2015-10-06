Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Born to Design

Born to Design trim layers loop motion animation gif
I loved this so much I just had to animate it!

Twitter | Contact Me | Creative Market

Rebound of
Born to Design
By Ian Barnard
Posted on Oct 6, 2015
