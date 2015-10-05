We're happy to announce Deals for Designers—a brand new collection of hand-selected offers from brands we dig, available to all Dribbble members. (Pros have access to even more deals.) Check out current discounts from Field Notes, Creative Market, Ugmonk, UI8, Dotgrid.co, Iconfinder, and Swifticons. We're excited to work with partners we admire to bring some savings to you, the discerning designer. Go redeem!

Have a deal to offer? Contact us for more info.