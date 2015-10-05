Logan Cee

Logancee Studio

Logan Cee
Logan Cee
Hire Me
  • Save
Logancee Studio studio web site design corporate agency portfolio creative
Logancee Studio studio web site design corporate agency portfolio creative
Download color palette
  1. logancee_studio.jpg
  2. 12_home_agency.jpg

Hi my friends !

Continue with project Logancee. Here is my new shot, an other home page for Creative Studio theme

Check file Attachment for more details work.

Thank you for watching !

Follow my Dribbble | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Oct 5, 2015
Logan Cee
Logan Cee
UI/UX Web Designer
Hire Me

More by Logan Cee

View profile
    • Like