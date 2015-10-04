Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kitty Faces

Kitty Faces white mascot bowtie face cat black pink icons ios
Icons for my friend's upcoming iOS app.
Which one do you like more?

Posted on Oct 4, 2015
