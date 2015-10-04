Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
TinyFeedback sneak peek

tinyfeedback
I am learning Meteor and building TinyFeedback, an app I’ve been thinking about for a while.

The idea behind it is that it’s essentially an open, public place to give feedback to organisations that anyone can view, up-vote and comment on.

Kind of like UserVoice for anyone—you don’t need a company to use it in order to send them feedback; all you need is their Twitter handle.

Posted on Oct 4, 2015
