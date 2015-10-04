TinyFeedback sneak peek

Trending designs to inspire you
I am learning Meteor and building TinyFeedback, an app I’ve been thinking about for a while.
The idea behind it is that it’s essentially an open, public place to give feedback to organisations that anyone can view, up-vote and comment on.
Kind of like UserVoice for anyone—you don’t need a company to use it in order to send them feedback; all you need is their Twitter handle.