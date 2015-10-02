Construction Papers Brand Change

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Made a last minute change to the Construction Papers brand, I had gotten some different views on it from a lot of people and for clarity sake, I feel like changing the icon made people focus less on the brand and more on the product.
Pre-orders are live now, so if you want to get your hands on a designers guide to making better badges, get on it!
http://www.constructionpapers.co