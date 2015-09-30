Simon Goetz
MeiraGTx Site

MeiraGTx Site biotech research ui marketing site design
Working on a new site for our client MeiraGTx. It's hard to push the envelope on biotech but we are trying. Here is one direction of our first round of designs. More to come.

Created at @Milkshake

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Making the internet a better place.
