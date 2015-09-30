Rob Hopkins

IES Logo Concept

Rob Hopkins
Rob Hopkins
Hire Me
  • Save
IES Logo Concept pattern branding typography type custom lettering logo monogram
Download color palette

Unused concept for a recent logo project featuring some custom lettering and what I felt was a really strong monogram.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Rob Hopkins
Rob Hopkins
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rob Hopkins

View profile
    • Like