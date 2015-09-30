Sasha Reushkin

Todo card animation

Todo card animation
I tried to apply the Principle in action.

Guys, I liked him, really worthy tool. What makes the other clock, it can be done in a few minutes.

P. S. This is my first animation on Dribbble :)

Rebound of
To do app - Material design
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
