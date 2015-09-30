kieran evans
EY Design Studio PHL

The dog ate my homework.

kieran evans
EY Design Studio PHL
kieran evans for EY Design Studio PHL
Hire Us
  • Save
The dog ate my homework. ux navigation education art progress indication design intuitive company
Download color palette

Setting up a task list for students to follow along and complete assignments in a linear fashion by lesson, but also at their discretion inside each lesson.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
EY Design Studio PHL
EY Design Studio PHL
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by EY Design Studio PHL

View profile
    • Like