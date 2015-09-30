EFg

Porcupine LP packaging artwork

EFg
EFg
Porcupine LP packaging artwork cd collage waves porcupine lp packaging music
Front and snippet of the back cover of the Porcupine CD artwork for their upcoming LP, Carrier Wave.

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
EFg
EFg

