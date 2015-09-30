Jeroen van Eerden

P - Pay Monogram

Jeroen van Eerden
P - Pay Monogram identity line lettering p cash coins coin monogram bills tickets pay money
P - Pay monogram concept.

Did you saw an exact similar mark before?

Elements used: 'payment', 'tickets' and 'events'.

Open for feedback.

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands 👋
