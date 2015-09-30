Max Henningsson

Dooer Logo

Max Henningsson
Max Henningsson
  • Save
Dooer Logo dooer guideline identity branding logo
Download color palette

A first look at our shiny new logo, one of many elements in the brand guideline I've been busy with over the last couple of weeks.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Max Henningsson
Max Henningsson

More by Max Henningsson

View profile
    • Like