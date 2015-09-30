Hamed Zaghaghi

Leezy

Hamed Zaghaghi
Hamed Zaghaghi
  • Save
Leezy board game character cool monster
Download color palette

"Leezy" character design for "Zys" board game.
Software: Inkscape

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Hamed Zaghaghi
Hamed Zaghaghi

More by Hamed Zaghaghi

View profile
    • Like