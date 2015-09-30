Marianna Pefani

Drops - Beach Bar // Patterns

Marianna Pefani
Marianna Pefani
  • Save
Drops - Beach Bar // Patterns handmade warm branding beach-bar colourful geometric aztec patterns logotype
Download color palette

"Drops" is a beach bar in Chalkidiki, Greece. The identity is based on aztec elements and warm colors.

This is a collection of patterns I made for the brand identity.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Marianna Pefani
Marianna Pefani

More by Marianna Pefani

View profile
    • Like