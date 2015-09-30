Jef Lippiatt

Shop Small

Jef Lippiatt
Jef Lippiatt
  • Save
Shop Small character bag shopping branding logo
Download color palette

This is an initiative that I'm launching in tandem with my new venture. You've maybe heard of the "Buy Local" movement. This is focused on a more decentralized approach of buying from small businesses no matter where they are located.

More branding and material will be coming soon. This shot depicts the monochrome (main) as well as some colorways. Once the materials are finalized they will be made available for other independent businesses and small businesses to use.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Jef Lippiatt
Jef Lippiatt

More by Jef Lippiatt

View profile
    • Like