Men's Shoe Icons

Men's Shoe Icons illustration iconography icon clarks vans mens footwear shoes
Usually a Vans type of dude, but I do dig me some desert boots come fall. A sample of icons from What to Wear Daily by @Joshua Porter.

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
The little bits add up

