Summit Guitar School Logo

pick guitar pick logo mountain summit school guitar
Here's a logo I did for a guitar school based out of Lee's Summit, MO. The idea was to have something that wasn't overused, but ubiquitously meant guitar. This turned out great, the owner has printed up guitar picks with the logo on them to give out to his students.

Posted on Sep 30, 2015
