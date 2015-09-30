Darrin Stephens

Octopus moving

Darrin Stephens
Darrin Stephens
  • Save
Octopus moving sprite game purple tentacles gif octopus
Download color palette

a little octopus moving on the ground for a game. designed it in Flash then animated in Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 30, 2015
Darrin Stephens
Darrin Stephens

More by Darrin Stephens

View profile
    • Like